Jamaica recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deathsTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 23 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and three deaths bringing the infection total to 49,735 and total deaths to 1,037.
According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 15 females and eight males within the ages of 11-years-old and 87-years-old.
These cases were recorded in St Catherine, Westmoreland and St James (six each), Kingston and St Andrew (four), St Elizabeth (one)
Deaths include:
- A 52 year old female from St. Elizabeth
- An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 55 year old female from Westmoreland
Jamaica had 142 recoveries bringing the total to 28,935, resulting in 19,396 active cases.
Currently, 119 people are still hospitalised; five of which are critically ill, while 25 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy