Jamaica recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 23 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and three deaths bringing the infection total to 49,735 and total deaths to 1,037.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 15 females and eight males within the ages of 11-years-old and 87-years-old.

These cases were recorded in St Catherine, Westmoreland and St James (six each), Kingston and St Andrew (four), St Elizabeth (one)

Deaths include:

A 52 year old female from St. Elizabeth

An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 55 year old female from Westmoreland

Jamaica had 142 recoveries bringing the total to 28,935, resulting in 19,396 active cases.

Currently, 119 people are still hospitalised; five of which are critically ill, while 25 are moderately ill.