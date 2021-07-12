Jamaica recorded 37 new COVID cases, 1 death

Jamaica recorded 37 new COVID cases, 1 deathMonday, July 12, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,757 and total deaths to 1,131.
According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 23 females and 14 males with ages ranging from two-years-old to 98-years-years-old.
These cases were recorded in Westmoreland (11), Hanover (seven), St James (five), St Elizabeth and Kingston and St Andrew (four each), St Catherine (three), Manchester (two) and Clarendon (one)
Dead is a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
Jamaica had 1,029 recoveries bringing the total to 40,029, resulting in 9,237 active cases.
Currently, 92 people are hospitalised; 10 of which are critically ill, while 27 are moderately ill.
