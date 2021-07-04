Jamaica recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and four deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,354 and total deaths to 1,088.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 27 females and 17 males with ages ranging from three-years to 87-years-years-old.

These cases were recorded in St Catherine (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St Ann (six), Westmoreland (five), Hanover (four), Manchester and St James (three each), St Thomas and Trelawny (two each), St Elizabeth and Portland (one each)

Deaths include a 60-year old male and a 41-year-old female, both from St James, along with a 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 75-year-old male from St Ann.

Jamaica had 1,130 recoveries bringing the total to 31,545, resulting in 17,356 active cases.

Currently, 123 people are hospitalised; 13 of which are critically ill, while 30 are moderately ill.