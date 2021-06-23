Jamaica recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jamaica recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deathsWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 60 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths bringing the infection total to 49,795 and total deaths to 1,042.
According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 31 females and 29 males within the ages of 10 months old and 90-years-old.
These cases were recorded in St Ann (17), St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew (nine each), St James (eight), Westmoreland (five), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), Hanover, St Elizabeth (two each), St Thomas (one)
Deaths include:
- A 42-year-old Male from St. James
- A 60-year-old Male from St. James
- A 50-year-old Female from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 63-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 69-year-old Male from St. Mary
The country had 195 recoveries bringing the total to 29,130, resulting in 19,256 active cases.
Currently, 120 people are still hospitalised; eight of which are critically ill, while 29 are moderately ill.
