Jamaica recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 68 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and two deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,310 and total deaths to 1084.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 37 females and 31 males between the ages of three-month-old to 91-years-old.

These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (18), St James (16), Westmoreland (10), St Elizabeth (nine), Hanover and St Thomas (four each), Clarendon and St Catherine (two each), Manchester, Trelawny and St Mary (one each)

The country had 104 recoveries bringing the total to 30,415, resulting in 18,448 active cases.

Currently, 110 people are still hospitalised; 12 of which are critically ill, while 19 are moderately ill.