Jamaica recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Jamaica recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsSaturday, July 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 68 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and two deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,310 and total deaths to 1084.
According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 37 females and 31 males between the ages of three-month-old to 91-years-old.
These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (18), St James (16), Westmoreland (10), St Elizabeth (nine), Hanover and St Thomas (four each), Clarendon and St Catherine (two each), Manchester, Trelawny and St Mary (one each)
The country had 104 recoveries bringing the total to 30,415, resulting in 18,448 active cases.
Currently, 110 people are still hospitalised; 12 of which are critically ill, while 19 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy