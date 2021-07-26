Jamaica records 105 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 105 people in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while the country recorded two virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 52,089 and the confirmed deaths to 1,178.

The new cases comprise 53 females and 52 males with ages ranging from one day to 79 years.

According to the ministry, 29 of the cases were recorded in St James, 18 in Kingston and St Andrew, 17 in Manchester, 10 in Hanover, eight each in Clarendon and St Elizabeth, six in St Catherine, five in Westmoreland, three in St Ann, and one in St Thomas.

Meanwhile, an 81-year-old male from St Mary and a 76-year-old male from St Ann were the latest victims of the virus. Another death was reported as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 25 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 46,868. There are 3,686 active cases on the island.

