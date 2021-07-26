Jamaica records 105 new COVID cases, two deaths

Jamaica records 105 new COVID cases, two deathsMonday, July 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 105 people in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while the country recorded two virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.
This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 52,089 and the confirmed deaths to 1,178.
The new cases comprise 53 females and 52 males with ages ranging from one day to 79 years.
According to the ministry, 29 of the cases were recorded in St James, 18 in Kingston and St Andrew, 17 in Manchester, 10 in Hanover, eight each in Clarendon and St Elizabeth, six in St Catherine, five in Westmoreland, three in St Ann, and one in St Thomas.
Meanwhile, an 81-year-old male from St Mary and a 76-year-old male from St Ann were the latest victims of the virus. Another death was reported as coincidental.
The ministry further reported 25 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 46,868. There are 3,686 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy