Jamaica records 10 more COVID deaths, 44 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An additional 10 coronavirus-related fatalities were confirmed across Jamaica on Tuesday, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,075.

Four of the latest victims were from St Catherine — two males (ages 73 and 57) and two females (ages 96 and 46) — while three were from Kingston and St Andrew, including two females ages 53 and 63 and a 54-year-old male.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said two males from St James (ages 76 and 53) along with an 85-year-old female from St Mary were also among the latest fatalities reported. Six of the new deaths were previously reported under investigation. The ministry also reported another death under investigation in Tuesday's figures.

Meanwhile, the island recorded 44 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 50,124.

The new cases comprise 27 females and 17 males with ages ranging from 59 days to 84 years.

The ministry said 12 of the cases were from St Catherine, 11 from Kingston and St Andrew, five each from St Elizabeth, St James, and St Thomas, three from St Ann, and one each from Clarendon, Hanover, and Trelawny.

The ministry further reported 117 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 30,074. There are 18,617 active cases on the island.

