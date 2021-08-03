Jamaica records 115 new COVID cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 53,543 and the death toll to 1,203.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths comprise two men from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 59 and 86; and a 55-year-old man from Portland.

Of the 115 new cases, there were 71 females and 44 males with ages ranging from two days to 90 years.

The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (37), Kingston and St Andrew (35), Manchester (13), St James (10), St Catherine (six), Portland, Clarendon (four each), St Thomas (three), Trelawny, St Elizabeth and Hanover (one each).

The country also recorded 38 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,078.