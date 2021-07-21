Jamaica records 122 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

Jamaica records 122 new COVID cases, 5 more deathsWednesday, July 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the respiratory illness on Tuesday.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 51,404 and the death toll to 1,163.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths include three women from St James, ages 74, 75 and 84. A 49-year-old man from Kingston and a 71-year-old woman from St Catherine also died. The ministry said one of the cases was previously under investigation.
Of the 122 new cases, there were 65 females and 57 males with ages ranging from 36 days to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (33), St Catherine (22), Westmoreland (18), St Ann (11), St Elizabeth (10), Manchester (nine), St James (seven), Clarendon (six), Hanover (three), St Mary (two) and St Thomas (one).
The country also recorded 27 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,751.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy