Jamaica records 122 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths related to the respiratory illness on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 51,404 and the death toll to 1,163.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths include three women from St James, ages 74, 75 and 84. A 49-year-old man from Kingston and a 71-year-old woman from St Catherine also died. The ministry said one of the cases was previously under investigation.

Of the 122 new cases, there were 65 females and 57 males with ages ranging from 36 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (33), St Catherine (22), Westmoreland (18), St Ann (11), St Elizabeth (10), Manchester (nine), St James (seven), Clarendon (six), Hanover (three), St Mary (two) and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 27 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,751.