Jamaica records 123 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

Jamaica records 123 new COVID cases, 8 more deathsSaturday, May 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eight additional COVID-19 deaths have brought Jamaica's death toll to 912, as the country recorded 123 new cases of the virus yesterday.
Jamaica has now recorded 47,899 cases of COVID-19, of which 22,765 are active.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the eight deaths include a 71-year-old man from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation, and an 84-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew. Four of the deaths were recorded in St James; two women, ages 66 and 91 and two men, ages 74, 67. Two women from Westmoreland, ages 86 and 92, also died.
Of the 123 new cases, there were 72 females and 52 males with ages ranging from six months to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (27), St Catherine (18), St James (16), St Elizabeth (11), Hanover (10), St Ann, Trelawny (nine each), St Mary (eight), Clarendon, Manchester (six each), Westmoreland (two), and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 110 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,852.
