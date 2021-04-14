Jamaica records 130 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ten new COVID-19 related deaths brings Jamaica's virus death toll to 692 as the country recorded 130 new cases of the virus yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 43,054, of which 22,809 are active.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the deaths included seven people from Kingston and St Andrew; four women, ages 16, 77,71 and 98 and three men, ages 70, 65 and 68. Two of the deaths were recorded in St Catherine, an 81-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman. A 73-year-old woman from Manchester also died.

Of the newly reported cases there were 70 females and 60 males with ages ranging from one to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (53), St Catherine (17), St James (16), Westmoreland (10), St Ann (nine), Trelawny, Clarendon (eight each), Portland (five), St Mary (three), and Manchester (one).

The country also recorded 112 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,248.