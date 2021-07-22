Jamaica records 138 new COVID cases as infections continue to rise

Jamaica records 138 new COVID cases as infections continue to riseThursday, July 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— COVID-19 cases continue to rise as Jamaica recorded 138 new cases on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 51,542, of which 3,248 are active.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported four additional virus related deaths. Three of the deaths were recorded in St James, a 57- year-old man and 75-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, whose death was formerly under investigation. A 64-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew also died.
Of the 138 newly reported cases there were 85 females and 53 males, with ages ranging from four days to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (51) , St James (32), St Elizabeth (17), Manchester (12), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland (five), St Catherine, Hanover (four each), Trelawny, St Mary (two each), Portland and St Ann (one each).
The country also recorded 22 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,773.
