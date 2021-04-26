Jamaica records 141 new virus cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus related death in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this pushes the total number of confirmed cases to 45,145, of which 23,429 are active.

Of the newly reported cases, the ministry reported that there were 76 females and 65 males, with ages ranging from two years to 91 years.

Twenty-nine of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew; 24 in St Ann; 19 in St Catherine; 14 in Clarendon; 13 in Manchester; 11 each in St Elizabeth and St Thomas; eight in Westmoreland; four each in St James and St Mary; and two each in Trelawny and Portland.

Meanwhile, the latest death is a 53-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

The country also recorded 107 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,626.

