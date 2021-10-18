Jamaica records 197 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Jamaica records 197 new COVID cases, 7 deathsMonday, October 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica on Sunday recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall infection total to 87,586.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 102 females and 95 males with ages ranging from one to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine (49), St James (16), St Thomas (16), Portland (11), St Ann (11), St Elizabeth (11), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny (seven), Manchester (six), St Mary (five), Hanover (four) and Westmoreland (four).
Meanwhile, seven more deaths were recorded bringing the virus death toll to 2,117. Six of the deceased are from Trelawny, namely a 90-year-old female and an 84-year-old male whose deaths were previously under investigation; a 57-year-old male; and three other females aged 72, 79 and 58. The other confirmed death was of a 51-year-old female from St Catherine.
The deaths occurred between September 2 and October 15, 2021.
In the meantime, 175 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 55,637.
Currently, 347 people are hospitalised, 27 of which are critically ill. Forty-three are severely ill and 62 are moderately ill.
There are 29,234 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
