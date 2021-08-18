Jamaica records 19 more COVID deaths, 289 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 289 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 59,377, and virus death toll to 1,339.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 179 females and 110 males with ages ranging from six months to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (83), Kingston and St Andrew (80), St Catherine (38), St James (31), St Ann (13), Manchester (12), Trelawny (11), Portland (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), Hanover (six).

The latest deceased comprise:

A 57-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 66-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 50-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 75-year-old Male from Westmoreland

A 47-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 65-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 67-year-old Female from St Ann

A 94-year-old Female from St Ann

An 83-year-old Male from St Ann

A 77-year-old Male from St Catherine

A 77-year-old Female from St Catherine

A 52-year-old Female from St Catherine

A 58-year-old Male from St Catherine

A 44-year-old Male from St Elizabeth

A 65-year-old Female from St Elizabeth

A 58-year-old Female from St James

A 39-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 63-year-old Female from Hanover

Jamaica has 10,095 active cases after 30 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,570.

Currently, 494 people are hospitalised; 32 of which are critically ill, while 111 are moderately ill.