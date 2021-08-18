Jamaica records 19 more COVID deaths, 289 new COVID cases

Jamaica records 19 more COVID deaths, 289 new COVID casesWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 289 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 59,377, and virus death toll to 1,339.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 179 females and 110 males with ages ranging from six months to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (83), Kingston and St Andrew (80), St Catherine (38), St James (31), St Ann (13), Manchester (12), Trelawny (11), Portland (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), Hanover (six).
The latest deceased comprise:
- A 57-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 66-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 50-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 75-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 47-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 65-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 67-year-old Female from St Ann
- A 94-year-old Female from St Ann
- An 83-year-old Male from St Ann
- A 77-year-old Male from St Catherine
- A 77-year-old Female from St Catherine
- A 52-year-old Female from St Catherine
- A 58-year-old Male from St Catherine
- A 44-year-old Male from St Elizabeth
- A 65-year-old Female from St Elizabeth
- A 58-year-old Female from St James
- A 39-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 63-year-old Female from Hanover
Jamaica has 10,095 active cases after 30 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,570.
Currently, 494 people are hospitalised; 32 of which are critically ill, while 111 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy