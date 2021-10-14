Jamaica records 215 new COVID cases, six deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 86,722 and the death toll to 2,059.

The deceased are:

· An 82-year-old female from St Elizabeth

· A 65-year-old male from St Elizabeth

· A 76-year-old male from St Elizabeth

· A 90-year-old male from St Elizabeth

· A 75-year-old female from St Elizabeth

· A 73-year-old male from St Catherine

The deaths occurred between September 8 and October 12.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, five of the deaths were recorded in St Elizabeth; three men, ages 65, 76, 90 and two women, ages 82 and 75. A 73-year-old man from St Catherine also died.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 126 females and 89 males with ages ranging from 33 days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (61), St Catherine (55), St Thomas (26), St Elizabeth (13), Clarendon (10), St James (nine), Hanover, Portland (eight each), St Ann, Trelawny, Westmoreland (seven each), and Manchester (four).

The country also recorded 176 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,895.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 18.1 per cent.