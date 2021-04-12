Jamaica records 263 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 263 new cases of the COVID-19 and four new virus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The latest deaths bring the country's confirmed cases to 42,763 and the death toll to 676.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include three males — an 83-year-old from St Ann, a 79-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew and a 69-year-old from Portland — and one female, a 98-year-old from St Catherine.

The ministry also reported one more coincidental death and two more deaths under investigation.

Of the newly reported cases there were 137 females and 126 males with ages ranging from 32 days to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (79), St Catherine (44), St Ann (43), St James (25), St Elizabeth (18), Manchester (14), Westmoreland (14), Trelawny (eight), St Mary (seven), Clarendon (six), Hanover (four), and Portland (one).

The country also recorded 121 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,017.

