Jamaica records 264 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 264 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 86,986 and the death toll at 2,072.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the 13 deaths occurred between September 13 and October 14.

They include:

· An 80-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 55-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 96-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· An 84-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 49-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· A 74-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· A 65-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· An 87-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· An 81-year-old woman from St Catherine

· A 29-year-old man from St Catherine

· A 30-year-old woman from St James

· A 17-year-old man from St Mary

· A 75-year-old man from St Thomas

Of the 264 newly reported cases there were 153 females and 111 males, with ages ranging from 53 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (84), Kingston and St Andrew (55), St Ann (30), St James, St Mary (20 each), Portland (13), Trelawny (10), St Elizabeth, St Thomas (nine each), Clarendon (eight), Manchester (three), Hanover (two) and Westmoreland (one).

The country also recorded 187 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,082.