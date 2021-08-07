Jamaica records 315 new COVID cases, five more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 315 new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday and five virus-related deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 54,480 and the confirmed deaths to 1,219.

The new cases comprise 185 females and 130 males with ages ranging from 63 days to 93 years.

According to the ministry, 91 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 51 in St Catherine, 41 in St James, 31 in Westmoreland, 25 in St Ann, 23 in St Elizabeth, 18 in Hanover, 14 in Clarendon, seven in Trelawny, six in St Thomas, five in Manchester, two in Portland, and one in St Mary.

Meanwhile, an 82-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, and a 49-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew were among the latest deaths reported. A 67-year-old male from St Ann and a 97-year-old male from Manchester also succumbed to the virus. Two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 40 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,192. There are 5,702 active cases on the island.

