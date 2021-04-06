Jamaica records 316 new cases, 4 more deaths

Jamaica records 316 new cases, 4 more deathsTuesday, April 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 315 new cases of the COVID-19 and confirmed four virus related deaths, pushing the country's tally to 41,328 and the death toll to 622.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include a 33-year-old woman from St Catherine, an 88-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, a 53-year-old man, also from Kingston and St Andrew and a 72-year-old woman from Portland.
The ministry also reported eight more deaths under investigation and another death as coincidental.
Meanwhile, of the new cases, 170 are females and 144 are males with ages ranging from two months to 96 years. The sex of one of the new cases is unknown.
The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (48), St Ann (38), Westmoreland (32), Trelawny (22), St Elizabeth (20), St James (18), Clarendon (18), Manchester (17), Hanover (12), St Mary (12), St Thomas (11), and Portland (one)
The country also recorded 147 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,444.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
