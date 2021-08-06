Jamaica records 326 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 326 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths Thursday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 54,165 and confirmed deaths to 1,214.

The new cases comprise 177 females and 149 males with ages ranging from 78 days to 99 years.

According to the ministry, 67 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 55 in Manchester, 51 in St Catherine, 35 in St James, 17 each in St Thomas and Westmoreland, 13 each in Clarendon and Trelawny, 12 in Hanover, nine in St Elizabeth, and six in St Mary.

Meanwhile, an 88-year-old male from Clarendon, a 78-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 52-year-old male from St Elizabeth were the latest deaths reported. Two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 25 new recoveries, which pushed total recoveries to 47,152. There are 5,434 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.