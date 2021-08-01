Jamaica records 342 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Jamaica records 342 new COVID cases, 6 deathsSunday, August 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 342 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 53,237, and the death toll to 1,196.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases consist of 186 females and 156 males with ages ranging from 54 days to 90-years-old.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (73), Manchester (57), St Catherine (45), St Ann (41), Westmoreland (33), St James (30), Clarendon (15), St Thomas (14), Trelawny and Hanover (12 each), St Elizabeth (eight), St Mary and Portland (one each)
The deceased include a 78-year-old female from St James; a 47-year-old female from St James (previously under investigation); a 48-year-old female from St James; a 36-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; an 88-year-old male from St Ann; an 89-year-old male from St Elizabeth.
Jamaica has 4,679 active cases after 22 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,001.
Currently, 187 people are hospitalised; 29 of which are critically ill, while 46 are moderately ill.
