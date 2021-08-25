Jamaica records 367 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths

Jamaica records 367 new COVID cases, 14 more deathsWednesday, August 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 367 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 63,831, and virus death toll to 1,431.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 220 females and 147 males with ages ranging from 18 days to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (80), Westmoreland (75), St James (64), St Catherine and Trelawny (28 each), Hanover (25), St Mary (21), Manchester (15), St Ann (13), St Thomas and St Elizabeth (six each), Portland (four), Clarendon (two).
The latest deceased comprise:
- An 82-year-old Male from Clarendon
- A 73-year-old Female from Clarendon
- An 85-year-old Female from St James
- A 72-year-old Female from St James
- A 72-year-old Female from St James
- A 69-year-old Female from St James
- A 69-year-old Female from St Ann
- A 65-year-old Female from St Ann
- An 82-year-old Male from Portland
- A 57-year-old Female from St Catherine
- An 86-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 69-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 67-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- An 80-year-old Female from Westmoreland
Jamaica has 14,128 active cases after 33 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,876.
Currently, 664 people are hospitalised; 91 of which are severely ill, while 61 are critically ill and 193 are moderately ill.
