Jamaica records 381 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica records 381 new COVID cases, 3 deathsSunday, April 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The deaths of three people from Kingston and St Andrew yesterday has brought Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll to 672.
The country recorded 381 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,500.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the deaths were two men a 48-year-old and a 54-year-old and one woman, a 68-year-old. The ministry noted that Included in the deaths is one of the 381 positives for the last 24 hours.
Of the newly reported cases there were 206 females and 175 males with ages ranging from nine days to 101 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (81), St Catherine (72), Manchester (43), St Elizabeth (37), St James (32), Westmoreland (29), St Mary (27), Clarendon (22), Portland (15), Trelawny (10), Hanover (eight), St Thomas (three) and St Ann (two).
The country also recorded 111 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,896.
