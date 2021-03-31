Jamaica records 389 new COVID cases, nine deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,237 and the death toll to 596.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, eight of the nine deaths were men. The total includes a 62-year-old from Portland, a 68-year-old and 72-year-old from St Elizabeth. Two of the men, ages 67 and 68 were from Westmoreland, another two, 54 and 64 from St Catherine and a 65-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew. An 82-year-old woman from St Mary also died.

Of the 389 new cases there were 209 females and 180 males with ages ranging from five months to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (95), St Catherine (61), St James (38), Westmoreland (42), St Elizabeth (29), Manchester (23), Trelawny, Hanover (20 each), St Thomas (19), St Mary (18), St Ann (14), Portland and Clarendon (five each).

The country also recorded 124 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,598.