Jamaica records 389 new COVID cases, nine deaths

Jamaica records 389 new COVID cases, nine deathsWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,237 and the death toll to 596.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, eight of the nine deaths were men. The total includes a 62-year-old from Portland, a 68-year-old and 72-year-old from St Elizabeth. Two of the men, ages 67 and 68 were from Westmoreland, another two, 54 and 64 from St Catherine and a 65-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew. An 82-year-old woman from St Mary also died.
Of the 389 new cases there were 209 females and 180 males with ages ranging from five months to 98 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (95), St Catherine (61), St James (38), Westmoreland (42), St Elizabeth (29), Manchester (23), Trelawny, Hanover (20 each), St Thomas (19), St Mary (18), St Ann (14), Portland and Clarendon (five each).
The country also recorded 124 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,598.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy