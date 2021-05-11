Jamaica records 39 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

Jamaica records 39 new COVID cases, 5 more deathsTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five additional deaths, bringing pandemic totals to 46,821 confirmed cases and 814 deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths included two that were previously under investigation: a 17-year-old girl and a 78-year-old man both from Trelawny. The other deaths included three men, aged 60 and 75, both from Trelawny, and 62 from Kingston and St Andrew.
Of the 39 new cases, there were 23 females and 16 males with ages ranging one to 88 years.
The cases were recorded in St Ann (10), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), Westmoreland (seven), St Mary (six), St James, St Catherine, Manchester (two each) and St James (one).
The country also recorded 122 recoveries, bringing the total number to 22,517.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy