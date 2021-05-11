Jamaica records 39 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five additional deaths, bringing pandemic totals to 46,821 confirmed cases and 814 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths included two that were previously under investigation: a 17-year-old girl and a 78-year-old man both from Trelawny. The other deaths included three men, aged 60 and 75, both from Trelawny, and 62 from Kingston and St Andrew.

Of the 39 new cases, there were 23 females and 16 males with ages ranging one to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (10), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), Westmoreland (seven), St Mary (six), St James, St Catherine, Manchester (two each) and St James (one).

The country also recorded 122 recoveries, bringing the total number to 22,517.