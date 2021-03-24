Jamaica records 439 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica records 439 new COVID cases, 3 deathsWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 439 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,670 and the death toll to 545.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatalities are three males — a 70-year-old and 74-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 62-year-old St Thomas.
Another death was reported as coincidental while one was reported under investigation.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 252 females and 187 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (117), Westmoreland (45), St Catherine (43), Manchester (41), St Thomas (36), Trelawny (30), Portland (27), St Elizabeth (26), St James (23), Clarendon (16), Hanover (15), St Ann (11), and St Mary (nine).
The country also recorded 128 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,618.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy