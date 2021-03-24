Jamaica records 439 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 439 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,670 and the death toll to 545.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatalities are three males — a 70-year-old and 74-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 62-year-old St Thomas.

Another death was reported as coincidental while one was reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 252 females and 187 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (117), Westmoreland (45), St Catherine (43), Manchester (41), St Thomas (36), Trelawny (30), Portland (27), St Elizabeth (26), St James (23), Clarendon (16), Hanover (15), St Ann (11), and St Mary (nine).

The country also recorded 128 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,618.

