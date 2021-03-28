Jamaica records 480 new COVID infections, 4 more deaths

Jamaica records 480 new COVID infections, 4 more deathsSunday, March 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,227 and the death toll to 570.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 53-year-old man from St Catherine, a 73-year-old man from Portland and a 78 year-old woman from Westmoreland are the latest people to die from the virus.
Of the 480 newly reported cases there were 257 females and 223 males, with ages ranging one to 96 years.
The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (123), St Catherine (103), Clarendon (11), Manchester (21), Portland (28), St Thomas (29), St Elizabeth (19), Westmoreland (17), St James (39), St Mary (nine), Hanover (16), Trelawny (23) and St Ann (42).
The country also recorded 181 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 17,197.
