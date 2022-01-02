Jamaica records 528 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours

Jamaica records 528 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hoursSunday, January 02, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over the last 24-hours Jamaica reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 but no virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 95,177 and the death toll remains at 2,476.
Of the newly reported cases there were 312 females and 216 males. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (274), St Catherine (86), St Thomas (34), St Mary (25), St James (17), Portland (16), Manchester (15), Westmoreland (14), St Ann (12) Hanover and Clarendon (11), Trelawny (8) and St Elizabeth (5).
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 131 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,813.
