Jamaica records 556 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths

Jamaica records 556 new COVID cases, 14 more deathsFriday, August 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 60,488.
The country also recorded 14 additional deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 1,356.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 14 -18. The deaths included two men from Westmoreland, ages 43 and 62; a 50-year-old woman from Manchester; a 79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew; a 93-year-old woman from Hanover; a 87-year-old woman from St Ann; a 94-year-old man from St James; and a 57-year-old man from Clarendon.
Two men from St Thomas, ages 57 and 70, also died. The other four deaths were recorded in St Elizabeth; two men, ages 51 and 88, and two women, ages 87 and 69.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (117), St Catherine (88), Manchester (84), St James (69), St Elizabeth (62), Hanover (45), Westmoreland (29), Trelawny (28), Clarendon (22), St Ann (11) and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,628.
