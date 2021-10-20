Jamaica records 56 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Jamaica records 56 new COVID-19 cases, six deathsWednesday, October 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,723 and the death toll to 2,129.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between September 30 and October 18.
Three of the deaths were recorded in St Catherine; two women, ages 75 and 76 and a 61-year-old man. A 59-year-old woman from St James, an 88-year-old woman from Clarendon and a 55-year-old man from St Thomas also died.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 32 females and 24 males with ages ranging from eight months to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (nine), Trelawny, St Mary (seven each), Portland (four), St James (three), St Thomas, Hanover (two each), Clarendon, Manchester and Westmoreland (one each).
The country also recorded 119 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,946.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy