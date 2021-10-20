Jamaica records 56 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,723 and the death toll to 2,129.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between September 30 and October 18.

Three of the deaths were recorded in St Catherine; two women, ages 75 and 76 and a 61-year-old man. A 59-year-old woman from St James, an 88-year-old woman from Clarendon and a 55-year-old man from St Thomas also died.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 32 females and 24 males with ages ranging from eight months to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (nine), Trelawny, St Mary (seven each), Portland (four), St James (three), St Thomas, Hanover (two each), Clarendon, Manchester and Westmoreland (one each).

The country also recorded 119 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,946.