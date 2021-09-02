Jamaica records 572 new COVID cases, 19 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 572 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,054 and the death toll to 1,568.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 29 and August 31. They include:

· a 38-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· a 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· a 63-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· a 43-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· an 86-year-old woman from St Mary

· an 86-year-old man from St Mary

· a 68-year-old man from St Thomas

· a 68-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· a 57-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· a 55-year-old man from Westmoreland

· a 76-year-old man from Westmoreland

· a 64-year-old woman from Westmoreland

· a 37-year-old woman from Westmoreland

· an 87-year-old man from St Ann

· a 79-year-old man from St Ann

· an 88-year-old woman from St Ann

· a 54-year-old woman from St Ann

· a 74-year-old woman from St Ann

· a 61-year-old woman from St Ann

Of the 572 newly reported cases there were 315 females and 257 males with ages ranging from 17 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (167), St Catherine (84), St James, Manchester (67 each), St Thomas (34), Westmoreland (27), Trelawny (26), Clarendon (25), St Ann (24), Hanover, Portland, St Elizabeth (14 each) and St Mary (nine).

The country also recorded 91 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,493.