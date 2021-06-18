Jamaica records 61 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jamaica records 61 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deathsFriday, June 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded an additional 61 positive COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths bringing the total infection to 49,564, and total deaths to 1,028.
According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases comprise of 30 females and 31 males within the ages of two-years-old and 80-years-old.
These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (17), St Catherine (13), Clarendon (seven), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (five), St James and St Mary (four each), Westmoreland (three), Manchester and St Ann (one each).
Deaths included two males from St Catherine, ages 75 years old and 53 years old; and three males between the ages of 66 and 87 years old from St James whose deaths were previously under investigation.
The country had 151 recoveries bringing the total to 28,333, resulting in 19,836 active cases.
Currently, 127 people are still hospitalized; nine of which are critically ill, while 21 are moderately ill.
