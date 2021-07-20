Jamaica records 62 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An 87-year-old woman from St Catherine is Jamaica's latest COVID-19 casualty.

Her death was the lone COVID-19 related fatality reported Monday and brings the island's virus toll to 1,158.

The country also recorded 62 new cases of the virus on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,282, of which 3,046 are active.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 36 females and 26 males with ages ranging from two to 95 years.

Nineteen of the cases were recorded in St Ann, 12 in Westmoreland, 11 in St James and seven in St Catherine. Kingston and St Andrew recorded four, Manchester recorded three while Trelawny and Hanover each recorded two and St Thomas and Clarendon recorded one each.

The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,724.