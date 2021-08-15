Jamaica records 656 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Jamaica records 656 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in 24 hoursSunday, August 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 57,945, and virus death toll to 1,300.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 398 females and 258 males with ages ranging from 64 days to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (116), Westmoreland (82), Manchester (77), St James (67), Hanover (48), St Catherine and St Thomas (45 each), St Elizabeth and Clarendon (42 each), St Ann, St Mary and Trelawny (27 each), Portland (11).
The latest deceased comprise:
- A 50-year-old male from Manchester
- A 90-year-old male from Clarendon
- A 78-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 57-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 44-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 48-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 67-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 89-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 57-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 59-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 81-year-old male from Westmoreland
- An 85-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 60-year-old male from St James
- A 106-year-old female from St James
Jamaica has 8,837 active cases after 27 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,438.
Currently, 421 people are hospitalised; 44 of which are critically ill, while 95 are moderately ill.
