Jamaica records 65 new COVID cases, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 50,913 and the confirmed deaths to 1,136.

The new cases comprise 39 females and 26 males with ages ranging from six months to 96 years.

According to the ministry, 19 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 11 in St James, nine in Hanover, seven in St Ann, six in St Catherine, five in Westmoreland, three each in Manchester and St Elizabeth, and one each in Portland, St Mary and St Thomas.

Meanwhile, a 91-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 59-year-old male from Westmoreland were the virus' latest victims.

Another death was also reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 1,035 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 43,157. There are 6,295 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.