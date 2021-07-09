Jamaica records 71 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 71 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 50,568, of which 12,216 are active.

The deaths of a 79-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 52-year-old man from St Ann and a 66-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, brings the toll to 1,111.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the 71 newly reported cases there were 43 females and 28 males with ages ranging from six to 94 years.

Twenty-two of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 12 in Westmoreland, 10 in St Ann and nine in St Catherine. St James and Manchester recorded five cases each, while Hanover recorded four, St Thomas three and Clarendon one.

The country also recorded 1,105 new patient recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,882.