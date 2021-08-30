Jamaica records 739 new COVID cases, six more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Sunday recorded 739 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,402, of which 17,288 are active.

The death toll now stands at 1,510.

The latest deceased comprise three persons from St James - two men, ages 72 and 80 and a woman aged 66; two women from Hanover, ages 62 and 74; and a 45-year-old man from Westmoreland.

Of the 739 newly reported cases, there were 422 females and 317 males with ages ranging from 24 days to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (149), Kingston and St Andrew (143), St Mary (88), St Catherine (82), Westmoreland (65), St James (63), Portland (37), Hanover (30), Trelawny (28), St Elizabeth (22), Manchester (19), Clarendon (nine) and St Thomas (four).

The country also recorded 91 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,186.