Jamaica records 739 new COVID cases, six more deaths

Jamaica records 739 new COVID cases, six more deathsMonday, August 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Sunday recorded 739 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,402, of which 17,288 are active.
The death toll now stands at 1,510.
The latest deceased comprise three persons from St James - two men, ages 72 and 80 and a woman aged 66; two women from Hanover, ages 62 and 74; and a 45-year-old man from Westmoreland.
Of the 739 newly reported cases, there were 422 females and 317 males with ages ranging from 24 days to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in St Ann (149), Kingston and St Andrew (143), St Mary (88), St Catherine (82), Westmoreland (65), St James (63), Portland (37), Hanover (30), Trelawny (28), St Elizabeth (22), Manchester (19), Clarendon (nine) and St Thomas (four).
The country also recorded 91 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,186.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy