Jamaica records 74 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,797 and the death toll to 2,133.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between October 17 and October 19.

The latest deaths were an 89-year-old male from Manchester, a 76-year-old male from St Catherine, a 74-year-old female from St Mary, and a 72-year-old male from St Ann.

Another death was also reported as coincidental.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 36 females and 38 males with ages ranging from three months to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (22), St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (14), Manchester (nine), St Mary (four), St James (three), Trelawny (three), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (one), and St Ann (one).

The country also recorded 160 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 56,106.

There are 28,959 confirmed active cases of the virus on the island.

