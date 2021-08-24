Jamaica records 752 new COVID cases, 15 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 752 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 63,464, and virus death toll to 1,417.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 450 females and 302 males with ages ranging from 12 days to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (126), Kingston and St Andrew (113), St Ann and St James (70 each), Westmoreland (68), St Thomas (55), Trelawny (46), St Elizabeth (45), Clarendon (44), Manchester (41), Hanover (39), Portland (22) and St Mary (13).

The latest deceased comprise:

A 75-year-old female from St James

A 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 80-year-old female from St Catherine

A 68-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 63-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 58-year-old male from St James

A 49-year-old male from Manchester

An 89-year-old male from St Mary

A 76-year-old female from St Ann

A 67-year-old male from Clarendon

A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 66-year-old female from Kingston St Andrew

A 66-year-old male from Kingston St Andrew

A 49-year-old male from St Ann

A 66-year-old female from Clarendon

Jamaica has 13,820 active cases after 56 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,843.

Currently, 589 people are hospitalised; 90 of which are severely ill, while 59 are critically ill and 179 are moderately ill.