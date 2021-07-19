Jamaica records 85 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 51,220, of which 3,014 are active, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The deaths of two women over the 24-hour review period, a 92-year-old from Hanover and a 68-year-old from St Ann, have brought the virus death toll in the island to 1,157.

Of the 85 newly reported cases, there were 54 females and 31 males with ages ranging from 65 days to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (26), St James (11), Westmoreland, Manchester, St Ann (nine each), St Elizabeth, Hanover (six each), St Catherine (four), Clarendon (three), Trelawny and St Mary (one each).

The country also recorded 379 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,695.