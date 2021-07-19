Jamaica records 85 new COVID cases, two deaths

Jamaica records 85 new COVID cases, two deathsMonday, July 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 51,220, of which 3,014 are active, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The deaths of two women over the 24-hour review period, a 92-year-old from Hanover and a 68-year-old from St Ann, have brought the virus death toll in the island to 1,157.
Of the 85 newly reported cases, there were 54 females and 31 males with ages ranging from 65 days to 92 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (26), St James (11), Westmoreland, Manchester, St Ann (nine each), St Elizabeth, Hanover (six each), St Catherine (four), Clarendon (three), Trelawny and St Mary (one each).
The country also recorded 379 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,695.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy