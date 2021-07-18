Jamaica records 89 new COVID cases, two deaths in one day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 89 Jamaicans tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday as the country recorded two virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 51,135 and the confirmed deaths to 1,155.

The new cases comprise 47 females and 42 males with ages ranging from three months to 87 years.

According to the ministry, 26 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 16 in Manchester, 10 each in St James and Westmoreland, seven each in St Ann and St Catherine, four in Hanover, three each in St Elizabeth and St Mary, two in St Thomas, and one in Trelawny.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old male from Hanover and a 70-year-old male from St Ann were the latest victims of the virus.

Another death was also reported under investigation and another classified as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 1,034 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 46,316. There are 3,310 active cases on the island.

