Jamaica records 89 new COVID cases, two deaths in one day

Jamaica records 89 new COVID cases, two deaths in one daySunday, July 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 89 Jamaicans tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday as the country recorded two virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.
This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 51,135 and the confirmed deaths to 1,155.
The new cases comprise 47 females and 42 males with ages ranging from three months to 87 years.
According to the ministry, 26 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 16 in Manchester, 10 each in St James and Westmoreland, seven each in St Ann and St Catherine, four in Hanover, three each in St Elizabeth and St Mary, two in St Thomas, and one in Trelawny.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old male from Hanover and a 70-year-old male from St Ann were the latest victims of the virus.
Another death was also reported under investigation and another classified as coincidental.
The ministry further reported 1,034 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 46,316. There are 3,310 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy