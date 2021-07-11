Jamaica records 91 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Jamaica records 91 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deathsSunday, July 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sixteen additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded yesterday bringing the country's death toll to 1,130.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the deaths were previously listed as under investigation. Nine of the 16 deaths were recorded in St James; four men, ages 89, 77, 68, and 66 and five women ages, 90, 77, 84, 83 and 67. Three men from Westmoreland, ages 79, 78, 98, were also among the fatalities. A 62-year-old woman from Manchester also died. The remaining deaths were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew; two men, ages 71 and 99 and a woman age 94.
The country also recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,720, of which 10,230 are active.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (23), Westmoreland (14), St Catherine (13), St Ann (nine), St James (eight), St Elizabeth (six), Manchester, St Mary (four each), Trelawny, Hanover (three each), Clarendon (two), Portland and St Thomas (one each).
The country also recorded 1,082 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 39,000.
