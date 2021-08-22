Jamaica records 551 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 551 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 61,833 and the death toll to 1,388.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 16 – August 20.

The deaths were;

· A 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 63-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 61-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· An 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 41-year-old woman from Hanover

· A 92-year-old woman from Hanover

· A 67-year-old woman from Hanover

· A 68-year-old man from St James

· A 72-year-old man from St James

· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· A 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· A 69-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· An 88-year-old woman from St Ann

· A 76-year-old woman from St Ann

· A 73-year-old man from St Ann

· A 59-year-old woman from Clarendon

Of the 551 newly reported cases there were 337 females and 214 males with ages ranging from nine days to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (115), St Catherine (91), St Ann (88), St James (73), Manchester (57), Trelawny, Westmoreland (28 each), St Mary (18), Hanover (16), St Thomas (12), Portland (10), Clarendon (eight) and St Elizabeth (seven).

The country also recorded 46 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,721.