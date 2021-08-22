Jamaica records 551 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Jamaica records 551 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deathsSunday, August 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 551 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 61,833 and the death toll to 1,388.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 16 – August 20.
The deaths were;
· A 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
· A 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
· A 63-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
· A 61-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
· An 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
· A 41-year-old woman from Hanover
· A 92-year-old woman from Hanover
· A 67-year-old woman from Hanover
· A 68-year-old man from St James
· A 72-year-old man from St James
· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth
· A 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
· A 69-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
· An 88-year-old woman from St Ann
· A 76-year-old woman from St Ann
· A 73-year-old man from St Ann
· A 59-year-old woman from Clarendon
Of the 551 newly reported cases there were 337 females and 214 males with ages ranging from nine days to 101 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (115), St Catherine (91), St Ann (88), St James (73), Manchester (57), Trelawny, Westmoreland (28 each), St Mary (18), Hanover (16), St Thomas (12), Portland (10), Clarendon (eight) and St Elizabeth (seven).
The country also recorded 46 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,721.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy