Jamaica records eight more road fatalities over the past week

Jamaica records eight more road fatalities over the past weekFriday, October 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica---Eight fatalities were recorded on the nation's roads over the past seven days, according to statistics provided by the Ministry of Transport and Mining's Road Safety Unit (RSU).
The deaths were registered between October 22 and 28 in the parishes of St Catherine, Manchester, Westmoreland and St Andrew. Manchester and St Catherine proved to be the deadliest parishes, accounting for six of the eight fatalities recorded during the period. All the deceased were males.
In light of this week's death toll, the director of the agency, Deidre Hudson-Sinclair, has once again urged citizens to use the road with caution. Indicating that it would be unfortunate to lose anyone else, the director is appealing to individuals to reduce their speed when traversing the roads.
Meanwhile, Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland remain the most accident prone parishes across the island. The four parishes account for 31 per cent of road fatalities recorded so far this year.
Jamaica has now recorded 374 deaths on road networks since the start of the year. The fatalities are as a result of 333 crashes islandwide.
When compared to a similar period last year, fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by one per cent and two per cent respectively.
