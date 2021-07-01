Jamaica records five more COVID deaths, 42 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five Jamaicans were confirmed dead as a result of COVID-19 yesterday while the country recorded 42 new cases of the virus over the 24-hour period.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 50,166 and the death toll to 1,080.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness today,

the new cases comprise 21 females and 21 males with ages ranging from nine to 82 years.

The ministry said eight of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, six in St Mary, five in St Elizabeth, four each in St Catherine and Trelawny, three each in Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester and St James, two in St Thomas, and one in Westmoreland.

The latest deaths are a 69-year-old female and a 54-year-old male from St Catherine, a 64-year-old female and a 73-year-old male from St James, and an 85-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. Another death was also reported under investigation while two were classified as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 118 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 30,192. There are 18,533 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.