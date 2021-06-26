Jamaica records six COVID fatalities, 55 new virus cases

Jamaica records six COVID fatalities, 55 new virus casesSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says six Jamaicans became the latest victims of the COVID-19 on Friday.
They include five females — a 102-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland; a 38-year-old female from Clarendon; a 49-year-old female from St James and an 86-year-old female from Hanover. A 58-year-old male from St Elizabeth was also among Friday's victims.
This pushed the country's death toll to 1,057. Another coincidental death was also reported.
Meanwhile, the island recorded 55 new cases of the virus on Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 49,964.
The new cases comprise 30 females and 25 males with ages ranging from one to 99 years.
The ministry said 13 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 11 in St Catherine, 10 in St James, five each in Manchester, Portland and Westmoreland, two in St Thomas and one each in Clarendon, St Elizabeth, St Mary and Trelawny.
The ministry further reported 191 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 29,647. There are 18,896 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
