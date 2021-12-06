Jamaica reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in the last 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Monday reported 67 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,536.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly reported cases there were 46 females and 21 males with ages ranging from one day to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (16), St James (13), Kingston and St Andrew (11), Hanover, St Catherine (six each), Westmoreland (five), St Thomas, Portland (three each), Clarendon, Manchester, Trelawny, St Mary (one each).

The country also recorded 154 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,096.

Currently, 137 people are hospitalised, 14 of which are severely ill, while 10 are critically ill and 20 are moderately ill.