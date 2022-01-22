Jamaica reports 1,010 new COVID cases, four deaths

Jamaica reports 1,010 new COVID cases, four deathsSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths.
The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness bring the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 118,727 and the death toll to 2,572.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 585 females and 421 males with ages ranging from one day to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (296), St Catherine (217), St James (94), St Mary (83), St Ann (72), Trelawny (51), St Thomas (49), St Elizabeth (46), Hanover (38), Westmoreland (23), Manchester (20), Portland (15) and Clarendon (10).
The deaths comprised a 56-year-old male, an 86-year-old female, a 77-year-old male and a 72-year-old male, all from St Catherine.
One death was reported under investigation, while one other was reported as coincidental.
The country also recorded 193 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,272.
There are 13,287 confirmed active cases on the island.
