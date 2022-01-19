Jamaica reports 1,098 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 1,098 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 116,084 and the death toll to 2,555.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 650 females and 448 males with ages ranging from three days to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (380), St Catherine (204), St James (131), Clarendon (68), St Mary (65), Portland (48), St Thomas (44), Manchester (39), Trelawny (30), Westmoreland (30), Hanover (26), St Ann (26), and St Elizabeth (seven).

The deceased are: two women (ages 73 and 80) and a 77-year-old man from St Catherine. A 79-year-old man from St Elizabeth was also among the latest victims.

The deaths were recorded between January and September 2021.

Another death was reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 200 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,681.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 60.3%.

There are 577 people hospitalised, 20 of them critically ill.

There are 14,962 confirmed active cases on the island.

